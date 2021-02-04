New Hampshire will receive $3.33 million over the next five years, its share in a 47-state settlement with McKinsey & Company, a consulting firm that developed a strategy to "turbocharge" the sales OxyContin, authorities announced.
Acting New Hampshire Attorney General Jane Young announced the terms of the settlement Thursday morning. The nationwide $573-million settlement involves 47 states, five territories and the District of Columbia.
In a statement, Gov. Chris Sununu said the state will take strong action to hold bad actors accountable for the opioid crisis and demand financial relief.
"This crisis has devastated countless lives in New Hampshire, and this multistate settlement should deter irresponsible and greedy corporations from fueling this epidemic," he said.
In a statement on its website, McKinsey said it believes its past work was lawful and has denied allegations to the contrary. It stressed that the agreement includes no admission of wrongdoing or liability.
“We chose to resolve this matter in order to provide fast, meaningful support to communities across the United States. We deeply regret that we did not adequately acknowledge the tragic consequences of the epidemic unfolding in our communities," said Kevin Sneader, global managing partner of McKinsey. He said he wants the firm to be part of the solution to the country's opioid crisis.
The Wall Street Journal reported about the settlement in Thursday's edition. Much of the McKinsey actions were described in court filings related to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of Purdue Pharma, the newspaper reported.
McKinsey developed strategies to boost Purdue sales of OxyContin.
It's "Evolve to Excellence" strategy included steps to "turbocharge Purdue's sales engine," the Journal reported.
Tactics included targeting high-volume opioid prescribers, specific messaging to encourage physicians to prescribe more OxyContin to more patients, and circumvention of pharmacy restrictions to deliver high-dose prescriptions, according to Young's statement.
When states began to sue Purdue directors for their implementation of McKinsey’s marketing schemes, McKinsey partners sent emails about deleting documents and emails related to their Purdue work, the statement reads.
The multistate settlement is the first involving the opioid crisis, said Associate Attorney General James Boffetti.
The New Hampshire share will go to an Opioid Abatement Trust Fund, which will be awarded to efforts to abate the opioid crisis.
Boffetti said attorneys generals differed over how to apportion the money, eventually agreeing to a formula that takes into account the state population, overdose deaths and the amount of opioids prescribed in the state.
Had population been the only factor, New Hampshire would receive 0.46% of the amount, Boffetti said. The state's share amounted to 0.58%.
"It's never enough. It's not satisfactory, but at the end of the day you have 55 attorneys general who have to reach an agreement," he said. "It's a debate every time we reach any agreement."
Purdue has filed for bankruptcy, after about half of states balked over a proposed settlement. Attorneys general are also in discussion with Johnson & Johnson over a settlement.
The statement from the Attorney General said thousands of New Hampshire residents died from opioid overdoses, and the crisis generated considerable costs in health care, child welfare, criminal justice, and lost economic opportunity and productivity.
The settlement also calls for McKinsey to publicly disclose thousands of internal documents detailing its work for Purdue and other opioid companies.
The company must also adopt a strict document retention plan, continue an investigation that two of its partners tried to destroy documents in response to the investigations of Purdue, implement a strict ethics code for partners and stop advising companies about Schedule II and III narcotics.