NORWICH, Connecticut — An explosion of emotions from the mother of a woman killed in a highway crash in Old Lyme briefly halted court proceedings Thursday during the sentencing of the truck driver convicted in the crash.

Lisa Ferguson, of Norwich, whose 31-year-old daughter Ashley Ferguson Jones was killed in a Dec. 1, 2016, crash on Interstate 95, broke down in tears and yelled at Superior Court Judge Kevin Murphy as she exited the courtroom, slamming the doors on her way out.