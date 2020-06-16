Justice Neil Gorsuch and Chief Justice John Roberts joined the Supreme Court's four liberals Monday morning to rule that the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination "because of sex," protects gay and transgender employees.
Writing for the 6-to-3 majority, Gorsuch explained that "an employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex." That reasoning, he added, means "sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision."
For the past 56 years, Title VII of the 1964 law has been interpreted by the high court to mean only that women could not be treated worse than men. This is the most significant legal decision on gay rights since the Supreme Court recognized a constitutional right for gay couples to marry five years ago this month. It's especially notable because some LGBTQ advocates have worried that their rights would be rolled back after Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement in 2018. The votes by the conservatives Gorusch and Roberts, who was in the minority on that 2015 gay marriage case, reflect the remarkable sea change in attitudes about gay rights in recent years.
But, but, but: Even as the courts catch up with public opinion, President Donald Trump has continued an assault on protections for transgender Americans. In fact, the court's decision rejects the position that the Trump administration staked out in the case. The president's representatives had urged the court to side with employers who fired LGBTQ workers, a stance at odds with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which has concluded that gay and transgender individuals were federally protected.
The Department of Health and Human Services reversed non-discrimination protections for transgender people in health care late Friday by declaring that they apply only to males or females, "as determined by biology." The Department of Housing and Urban Development is circulating draft language to congressional allies for a rule, which they expect to unveil in the coming weeks, that would allow single-sex homeless shelters to reject transgender people. The Department of Education threatened last month to cut off federal funding for school districts in Connecticut that allow transgender students to compete on girls' sports teams.
The Defense Department has sought to allow troops to serve only in positions that match the sex stated on their birth certificates. The Justice Department released a memo that said federal civil rights law does not protect transgender people from discrimination at work and has sided in courts with private businesses seeking to deny services to transgender customers. The Department of Homeland Security has sought to block most asylum seekers from entering the United States, which U.S. asylum officers have said puts at risk members of the LGBTQ community fleeing persecution.
Massive street protests for black transgender rights from New York to Los Angeles received significant media coverage over the weekend. Simultaneously, a sitting GOP congressman, Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., was defeated as he sought re-nomination at a party convention in Virginia amid sustained backlash to his decision last year to officiate a same-sex wedding. The split-screen reflects the degree to which LGBTQ rights remains a contentious front line in the culture wars.
Polls show growing public acceptance for gay and transgender rights. A CBS News poll conducted earlier this month found that 82 percent of Americans support protections under civil rights laws for gays, lesbians and bisexuals. That includes 94 percent of Democrats and 79 percent of independents and 71 percent of Republicans. A Quinnipiac University poll in April 2019 found that just 6 percent of Americans think employers should be allowed to fire someone based on their sexual orientation or sexual identity; 92 percent said they should not.
Yet rolling back existing LGBTQ rights remains a top priority of prominent social conservatives. They are a cornerstone of the president's base, and his re-election strategy depends on ginning them up this fall - something he was able to do in 2016 because Senate Republicans refused to hold hearings on President Barack Obama's nominee to fill the Supreme Court seat of the late justice Antonin Scalia. Trump pleased this base by nominating Gorsuch to fill Scalia's seat.
On Monday, Gorsuch was quickly attacked by some on the right for joining the majority opinion to prohibit employment discrimination against gay and transgender workers. Judicial Crisis Network President Carrie Severino, a leading cheerleader for Trump's nominees to the courts, put out a statement condemning him less than an hour after the decision was handed down. "Justice Scalia would be disappointed that his successor has bungled textualism so badly today, for the sake of appealing to college campuses and editorial boards," she wrote. "You can't redefine the meaning of words themselves and still be doing textualism. This is an ominous sign for anyone concerned about the future of representative democracy."
Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., who is openly gay, welcomed the ruling. "This decision gives our community dignity and legal recourse should our civil rights be violated," he said. "There is more work to do because equal must mean equal in all aspects of our society and economy."