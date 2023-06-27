US-NEWS-NO-BAIL-NEWTON-MAN-ARRAIGNED-1-YB.jpg

June 27, 2023

 Nancy Lane

Newton local Christopher Ferguson was held without bail on charges in connection to the triple homicide of elderly residents in their home Sunday at his arraignment in Newton District Court Tuesday afternoon.

Ferguson, 41, was arrested late Monday night in connection with the deaths of Bruce D’Amore, 74, Gilda “Jill” D’Amore, 73, and Lucia Arpino, 97, who were found stabbed and beaten to death in their Nonantum home Sunday morning.