Prosecutors said there was not enough evidence to disprove a man's claim that he killed a Hampton man in self-defense, and will not charge him.
Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald's office announced Thursday that there would be no charges filed in the April 2019 strangulation death of Juan Astacio, 34.
According to police, Gregory O’Brien stopped by Astacio's apartment on Brown Avenue on the evening of April 20, 2019 with his ex-wife, who was friends with a woman who lived there with Astacio.
Gregory O’Brien went upstairs to use a bathroom, he told police, and encountered Astacio.
According to police, O’Brien said Astacio swung at him as he came out of the bathroom, and dragged him into a bedroom. O'Brien said he told Astacio to stop. The two men grappled with each other, O’Brien said, and Astacio ended up on top of O’Brien. O'Brien told police he punched Astacio “three or four times.” Then O’Brien said he put Astacio in a headlock, sat on his chest and held down his arms.
He said he did not think he was choking Astacio.
O’Brien yelled down for his ex-wife to call 911, he told police.
Then, O'Brien said, he noticed Astacio wasn’t breathing. O’Brien said he performed chest compression, and Astacio started breathing again.
When police arrived, they found O’Brien standing over Astacio. Astacio was on the ground, gasping for air, police said. Astacio was rushed to a hospital, but was pronounced dead.
An autopsy later determined Astacio died of strangulation, and the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.
A woman and her daughter who lived with Astacio said he had been drinking more, and had not been himself the month before he died. The medical examiner said Astacio’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.183 when he died, more than twice the legal limit to drive.
In a report issued Thursday, prosecutors wrote Astacio may have thought O'Brien was an intruder, and did not recognize him.
"Although Mr. O'Brien's use of force had lethal consequences, there is no evidence he intended to use deadly force against Mr. Astacio," the report stated. "Mr. Astacio's death was an accident that occurred while Mr. O'Brien was acting in self-defense."