The fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man near downtown Concord in January 2021 was self-defense, state prosecutors determined in a review released Tuesday.
The Attorney General's Office announced Tyler Cochran, 33, will not face charges for shooting and killing Terrence Wigglesworth, 28, just over a year ago.
According to the report from the Attorney General's Office, Wigglesworth kicked in the door to Cochran's apartment just before noon on Jan. 16.
Cochran and Wigglesworth knew each other, according to the report. A few hours earlier, Cochran had taken Wigglesworth to a gas station to get something to eat, and Wigglesworth told Cochran he had nowhere to stay.
That morning, the property manager and neighbors witnesses interviewed in the report, said Wigglesworth was behaving erratically -- screaming, yelling, and shadowboxing in the parking lot. A few minutes later, Wigglesworth went into the apartment building. He wandered the halls, eating candy for a few minutes, before he broke down Cochran's door according to the report.
Seconds later, according to the report, gunfire could be heard on the call.
“I had nothing else to do, but to shoot Terrence," Cochran told Concord police when they arrived a few minutes later, according to the report.
Wigglesworth had not been armed, according to the report, but seemed unstable. Cochran later said Wigglesworth sometimes heard "voices." A toxicology report also showed evidence of methamphetamine in Wigglesworth's body, according to the report.
Cochran told Concord police that he scuffled with Wigglesworth after he forced his way into the apartment. Cochran tripped over a coffee table and fell onto his back as he said Wigglesworth lunged for his gun. Cochran fired twice, killing Wigglesworth.
Because Wigglesworth had entered Cochran's apartment illegally, prosecutors wrote they believed Cochran shot in self-defense.
"Because Mr. Cochran was legally justified in using deadly force in self-defense, no criminal charges will be filed against him in connection with Mr. Wigglesworth’s death," the report concluded.