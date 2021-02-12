The former residents of Walden Eco Village in Peterborough are not getting emergency rent payments after being evicted by the town when the housing was deemed unsafe.
A group of families who lost their homes filed a class action lawsuit against owner Garland Family Trust, administered by Akhil Garland. The families wanted their security deposits returned sooner than the 30-day deadline set in law, as well as money from Garland to pay for moving and new rent expenses.
Hillsborough Superior Court Judge Diane Nicolosi ruled this week that the tenants are not entitled to the money under the law at this stage in the lawsuit.
“At this stage, the plaintiffs have not adequately demonstrated that Mr. Garland was aware of the defects in the property and a possible compliance action on the part of the town that would lead to a cease and desist letter and eviction,” Nicolosi wrote in her order.
Peterborough officials issued a cease and desist letter to Garland after an inspection found unsafe living conditions at the 60-acre property. Town officials described it as a thrown together complex of small, unsuitable and unsafe living quarters for which Garland was charging as much as $1,400 a month.
Tim Herlihy, Peterborough’s Code Enforcement officer, inspected the property in December and reportedly found holes in floors and roofs, small houses without water, bathrooms or kitchens, electrical hookups done without permits, and leaking gas lines.
The inspection was prompted by Garland seeking permission to expand the village.
“A working farm with animals and vegetables provides organic foods to its residents, a working sawmill provides lumber for construction, and small-footprint, sustainable structures provide an opportunity for simple, low-carbon footprint living,” the Walden website states.
Town photos filed in court show over-used extension cords used to bring electricity to some of the units, as well as what appear to be unsafe connections to liquid petroleum tanks used to heat the units. Some of the units lack working kitchens, leaving the tenants to use propane powered camping stoves for indoor cooking.
Nicolosi wrote that Garland and his family lived in one of the small homes in Walden for many years in the same condition they are now, and did not realize that homes were not up to code. Nicolosi wrote that Garland was not given sufficient notice to correct any problems before the tenants were evicted by the town.
“There was no evidence that Mr. Garland was put on notice of the building nonconformities or hazards to give him an opportunity to cure or allow him to give time for the tenants to move,” Nicolosi wrote.
The class action case will continue, though Garland has reportedly paid back security deposits to many of the displaced tenants. He reportedly is in the early stages of contesting the town’s legal position, according to Nicolosi.