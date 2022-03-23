The Colebrook bartender who served eight cocktails to a 19-year-old who a short while later was killed while riding his motorcycle, was ordered to pay fines but will not be jailed because, a judge wrote, prosecutors did not file a piece of required paperwork.
Colebrook District Court Judge Janet Subers ordered John F. Kenny, 59, to pay a $1,200 fine and court fees of $288 after she found him guilty last month of prohibited sales of alcohol to a minor.
According to court documents, Kenny was working as a bartender at the Black Bear Tavern in Colebrook when three men, including 19-year-old Andre Dostie, whose obituary states he lived in Colebrook, came in just before 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2021.
Kenny did not check if any of the men were of legal drinking age before bringing Dostie the first of eight vodka-and-cranberry-juice cocktails, with the drinks coming every few minutes. Kenny served the last drink to Dostie at 5:33 p.m., the court documents said, and Dostie rode out of the parking lot of the Black Bear Tavern at 5:47 p.m. on his motorcycle.
Less than 20 minutes later, Dostie crashed into a telephone pole in Lemington, Vt. Vermont State Police said the 19-year-old Dostie was dead at the scene.
A medical examiner later reported that Dostie’s blood-alcohol level was .185%, almost 10 times the legal limit of .02% for a person under 21, and more than double the limit for adults over 21.
The bartender, Kenny, was found guilty of prohibited sales to a minor. Kenny was ordered to pay a $1,200 fine and court fees -- the maximum penalty for a class B misdemeanor.
In her order, Subers wrote that she did not sentence Kenny to any jail time because prosecutors did not file a form necessary to upgrade the charge from a class B misdemeanor to a class A , although a checked box on another form showed prosecutors did want to upgrade the charge.
A Class B misdemeanor carries a fine of up to $1,200 plus a 24% assessment for the court’s expenses, while a Class A misdemeanor is punishable by up to a $2,000 fine and up to a year in a county jail.
Kenny was found not guilty of serving to an intoxicated individual.
The state argued that serving Dostie eight drinks in a 68-minute period was “unreasonable,” but Subers countered that, at trial, there was no testimony nor evidence presented that Dostie was visibly intoxicated, adding “there was not even testimony as to what his (Dostie’s) height and weight were at the time.”
“While Mr. Kenny served Mr. Dostie at least seven drinks in a one-hour period, there was no evidence that Mr. Kenny knew Mr. Dostie was intoxicated when he was serving him,” Subers said.
The state liquor commission also pursued administrative action against the Black Bear Tavern for prohibited sales to a minor, prohibited sales to an intoxicated person and statement from purchaser as to age — that is, failing to ask for identification. A hearing officer ruled the tavern would pay $1,600 in a fine and have its license suspended for a week — and if the bar had a similar violation within a year, it would be fined another $3,500 and face 13 more days of suspension.
The bar also received eight points on its license, Powers said.