New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department will have its hands full as the seasons change and the nights get longer. No doubt its officers will be dealing with road kill as deer, in particular, roam about as winter approaches.
Motorists need to be extra careful and perhaps a little lighter on the gas pedal if they are to avoid hitting deer that can jump onto the road from field, forest, or even median strip with no warning. These animals are tough to see and tougher to avoid if you are zipping along at a fast speed.
The deer, at least, have an excuse for their actions. What we cannot fathom is how supposedly thinking humans can go out for a walk after sundown dressed in colors that would impress a special black ops. unit.
Please, Mr. or Ms. Pedestrian, wear light-colored/reflective clothing and use a flashlight or headlamp. You may not know it, but if you are in head-to-toe dark colors, you won’t be spotted in a car’s headlights until it’s too late.