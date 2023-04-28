A new majority on the North Carolina Supreme Court on Friday gave Republican lawmakers free rein to draw congressional maps as they see fit, reversing a decision issued in December when liberals controlled the court.
Also Friday, Republicans on the court set the stage to reinstate a voter identification law that had been blocked in December by Democratic justices.
The pair of 5-2 rulings showed how court elections can dramatically shift the direction of a state and potentially control of the U.S. House. State legislators will be able to use boundaries that favor them in races. New lines for congressional districts could boost the GOP's chances of capturing more House seats.
In November, the state used congressional maps drawn by a panel of three judges that resulted in the election of seven Republicans and seven Democrats. The maps that Republican state lawmakers wanted to use would have given Republicans an advantage in 10 of 14 districts.
The previous court, in its ruling, had rejected the redistricting maps for "excessive partisanship" and said the photo voter ID law was illegal for "being infected with racial bias."
In the ruling Friday, Chief Justice Paul Newby wrote for the majority that the "Courts are not intended to meddle in policy matters. In its decision today, the Court returns to its tradition of honoring the constitutional roles assigned to each branch."
In dissent, Justice Anita Earls wrote that the majority "tells North Carolinians that the state constitution and the courts cannot protect their basic human right to self-governance and self-determination."
Republicans won a 5-2 majority on the court in November and gained control of the court when they were sworn in this past January. North Carolina is one of seven states in which justices run for office with partisan affiliations.
Just before the changeover, the court in December issued 4-3 rulings rejecting a Republican redistricting plan and blocking the voter ID. Soon after the new Republican justices claimed their seat, the court took the unusual step of agreeing to rehear the two cases. On Friday, they issued the decisions reversing the December rulings.