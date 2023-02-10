Kevin McCarthy is elected next Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

A North Stratford woman will spend up to eight years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to one special felony count of conspiracy to sell fentanyl, authorities said Friday.

Amber Flagg, 34, was sentenced in Coos County Superior Court to four to eight years in the New Hampshire State Prison. A year may be suspended from the minimum part of that sentence if she completes all recommended drug treatment while imprisoned, according to the Attorney General’s Office.