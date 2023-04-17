Courtney Clenney

Courtney Clenney is being taken away, during an evidentiary hearing on Sept. 6, 2022, in Miami. She is the OnlyFans model accused of murdering boyfriend Christian Obumseli on April 3, 2022. 

 Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/TNS

FORT WORTH, Texas — The OnlyFans model accused of murdering her boyfriend in Miami is being sued by the boyfriend’s family, according to a lawsuit.

Courtney Clenney, who goes by Courtney Tailor on Instagram and OnlyFans, was arrested in Hawaii and charged with murder in August for stabbing her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli, April 3. Clenney’s attorney said she was acting in self-defense when the 26-year-old stabbed Obumseli.