Deandre Anglade

Authorities have brought attempted murder charges against a person who was 16 years old when he allegedly shot another person six times nearly four years ago in Manchester.

A Hillsborough County grand jury issued seven indictments against Deandre Anglade, who is now 20 years old. Anglade does not appear to be in custody. Court papers contain no notation of his arrest or custody.