A group of sanitation workers who were fired for refusing to comply with New York City's coronavirus vaccine mandate for government employees should be given back their jobs, as well as retroactive pay, a New York state judge ruled.

The city's requirement for government workers to be vaccinated was "arbitrary and capricious," state Supreme Court Justice Ralph Porzio, a Republican whose jurisdiction includes the conservative stronghold of Staten Island, wrote in an order filed Tuesday. The city has appealed the decision; New York's Supreme Court is a trial-level court and its decisions are subject to review by higher appellate courts.