WASHINGTON -- A member of the far-right Oath Keepers group showed a jury on Wednesday an AR-15 assault-style rifle and a box of ammunition that he brought to a hotel ahead of the attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021 , the latest evidence in the trial of the group's leader and four others charged with seditious conspiracy.

Terry Cummings, a Florida resident and witness in the trial, said he joined the Oath Keepers in 2020 because he was frustrated with violence and protests that broke out in the streets of cities around the country in the wake of the police murder of George Floyd.