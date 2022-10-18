WASHINGTON -- A Florida member of the far-right Oath Keepers testified on Tuesday that he had been ready to use violence to stop the Congress from certifying Republican Donald Trump's election defeat, saying he wanted lawmakers to "be afraid."

Jason Dolan, a 46-year-old retired Marine, who last year pleaded guilty to taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol, testified at the criminal trial of the group's founder, Stewart Rhodes, and four associates, who face charges of seditious conspiracy for their role in the violence.