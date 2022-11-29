FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington

Stewart Rhodes, founder of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group, was found guilty Tuesday of seditious conspiracy for last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to overturn then-President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss — an important victory for the Justice Department.

The verdicts against Rhodes and four co-defendants, after three days of deliberations by the 12-member jury, came in the highest-profile trial so far to emerge from the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, with other high-profile trials due to begin next month.