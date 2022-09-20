FILE PHOTO: Stewart Rhodes of the Oath Keepers uses a radio as he departs a Trump rally in Minneapolis

Oath Keepers militia founder Stewart Rhodes uses a radio as he departs with volunteers from a rally held by U.S. President Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart/File Photo

WASHINGTON -- The trial of Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, is set to begin next week in what could be the biggest test for the U.S. Justice Department in its quest to hold former President Donald Trump's supporters accountable for their Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Rhodes and four other Oath Keepers associates are the first defendants in more than 10 years to face federal charges of seditious conspiracy under a Civil War-era statute that is rarely prosecuted in the United States and carries a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.