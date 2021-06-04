A Manchester man walked out of jail after serving less than a year for his role in a shootout in a Goffstown forest last summer that left two people, including himself, with gunshot wounds.
Abdiwahab “Abdi” Kolomba, 22, is one of four people to face felony charges in the shootout.
The gunfire took place on July 16 as Kolomba and a friend tried to rob Sandown resident Domenic Vitello, 20, of a semi-automatic AK-47 rifle and two handguns.
Vitello was in Goffstown near Mountain and Merrill roads with a friend to practice shooting the guns when Kolomba put the rifle to his head and told Vitello to surrender the weapons. He refused.
Shot in the right bicep and left shoulder, Vitello still managed to chase Kolomba and Kolomba’s friend, firing his Taurus 9mm handgun and striking Kolomba in the buttocks.
Four of Kolomba’s family members were on hand at Hillsborough County Superior Court Friday when he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and first degree assault. Prosecutors dropped six other felony charges, and Kolomba was sentenced to the 338 days he has already spent in jail awaiting trial.
He was able to leave the court with his family. He remains on probation for three years and faces suspended sentences that could land him in prison for 10 years if he gets into trouble in the future.
Superior Court Judge Diane Nicolosi told Kolomba that someone who commits a crime with a gun rarely avoids a state prison sentence.
“You have served a very short sentence. I hope you take that as a gift,” Nicolosi said.
Prosecutor Patrick Ives said the case would have problems if it went to trial. Witnesses gave conflicting stories, and when surgeons removed a bullet from Vitello, prosecutors realized it did not come from the AK-47 that Kolomba had pointed at Vitello.
Ives said Kolomba’s clean record and young age also played a factor in the plea deal.
“Mr. Kolomba was brought in as a third party ... but was not the original mastermind,” said Ives, an assistant Hillsborough County attorney. Kolomba was used by two others because he had legal access to a firearm, he said.
Ives said Vitello did not support the plea deal and believed the sentence should have been tougher. Goffstown police supported the deal, he said.
Here is the status of the other three arrested in the incident:
Vitello faced four charges and was scheduled to plead guilty last month, but his lawyers filed a last-minute delay after realizing he would never be able to annul the reckless conduct charge he planned to admit to. On the night of the shooting, Vitello told police that he eventually realized that his sister’s old boyfriend, Robert Young, had set him up.
Young, 25, of Manchester, had purchased three weapons for Vitello, who was barred from owning guns because of an earlier arrest in Salem. After Young broke up with Vitello’s sister, Young wanted the guns and devised a staged robbery with Kolomba and Dahir Khamis. Young is serving a 2- to 4-year sentence in state prison.
Khamis, 20, faces six felony charges. He has yet to go to trial or file paperwork to signal a plea bargain.
Nicolosi, who is the judge in all four cases, told Kolomba that she hoped jail changed him for the better and urged him to stay away from troublemakers.
“One of the things I always heard about you is you were a good kid, you had a good future ahead of you,” she said.