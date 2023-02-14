Justice asks questions
Justice Gary Hicks gestures as Justice Ann Hantz Marconi looks on during a hearing for Pam Smart at the Supreme Court of New Hampshire on Feb. 14, 2023.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Pamela Smart should get another hearing before the Executive Council on commuting her current prison sentence because councilors didn’t do their job when they reviewed a previous request last year, her attorney told the state’s highest court Tuesday.

Smart's attorney, Mark Sisti, urged the New Hampshire Supreme Court to order the Executive Council to hold “a meaningful due process hearing that we even get at the Department of Motor Vehicles.”

Mark Sisti
Mark Sisti makes an argument on behalf of his client, Pam Smart, at the Supreme Court of New Hampshire on Feb. 14, 2023.
State's argument
Senior Assistant Attorney General Laura Lombardi speaks to the court at a hearing for Pam Smart at the Supreme Court of New Hampshire on Feb. 14, 2023.
Hug
Pam Smart's attorney, Mark Sisti, gets a hug from Vanessa Santiago of Queens, N.Y., at the Supreme Court of New Hampshire on Feb. 14, 2023.
Pamela Smart

Pamela Smart, now 55, has been in prison since 1991 for orchestrating the murder of her 24-year-old husband, Gregg Smart.