FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Commerce, Georgia, U.S. March 26, 2022.  

 ALYSSA POINTER/REUTERS

A Georgia judge released parts of a report produced by an Atlanta-area special grand jury investigating efforts by President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss in Georgia - though the panel's recommendations on potential charges in that investigation remain secret.

However, the five-page excerpt made public on Thursday revealed that a majority of the grand jury concluded that some witnesses may have lied under oath during their testimony before the panel and recommended that charges be filed. The grand jury did not identify those witnesses in the unsealed excerpt.