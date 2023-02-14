FILE PHOTO: Pence to fight special counsel subpoena on Trump's 2020 election denial - Politico

Former Vice President Mike Pence is interviewed by Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, in front of an audience at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican, is preparing to resist a grand jury subpoena for testimony about efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection loss, a source familiar with his plans said on Tuesday.

Pence will argue that his role as president of the Senate -- making him a member of the legislative branch -- shields him from certain Justice Department demands, rather than cite executive privilege as then-vice president, the source said.