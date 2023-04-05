Former vice president Mike Pence will not appeal a judge's ruling that requires him to testify in front of a grand jury exploring the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, a spokesman said Thursday, likely setting up a pivotal moment in the special counsel investigation related to former president Donald's Trump efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Pence's decision to drop the appeal means he will probably testify under oath about Trump's attempts to pressure him, and he could be a key witness. Trump and his team could still appeal the ruling, but they have lost similar previous cases.