The town of Peterborough has been added as a defendant in a lawsuit brought by renters against the Walden Eco Village development.
Four former tenants filed the lawsuit against Walden, which is controlled by Utopia Living Inc. That company is managed by Akhil Garland and the Garland family Trust.
The tenants were evicted after town officials inspected the property and found numerous health and safety code violations, according to court records.
Garland moved to add the town as a defendant in the case, arguing Peterborough is liable for the damages the tenants incurred. Garland’s attorney, Steve Dutton, wrote in the motion to add Peterborough that town officials refused to work with Garland over the violations.
The motion claims town officials were aware of the living conditions long before the inspection.
Judge Diane Nicolosi granted the motion to add the town to the suit on March 26.
The former tenants, Corinne Chronopoulos, Sarah Trento, Michelle O’Mahony and Griffin Kelley, are seeking monetary damages from Garland after they were forced to find new homes.
Peterborough officials issued a cease-and-desist letter to Garland after an inspection found unsafe living conditions at the 60-acre property. Town officials described it as a thrown-together complex of small, unsuitable and unsafe living quarters for which Garland was charging as much as $1,400 a month.
Tim Herlihy, Peterborough’s Code Enforcement officer, inspected the property in December and reportedly found holes in floors and roofs, small houses without water, bathrooms or kitchens, electrical hookups done without permits, and leaking gas lines are some of the conditions found among the rental units.