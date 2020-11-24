Peterborough is asking a judge to rule in its favor in the long-standing legal dispute with the Monadnock Rod and Gun Club over land use violations.
The town recently filed motions in Hillsborough Superior Court - North seeking to skip the trial scheduled for March and go ahead with a summary judgement, arguing there is no factual dispute that the club is in violation
“(The town) contends that there is no genuine issue of any material fact and (the town) is entitled to judgement as a matter of law,” Peterborough’s attorney John Rattigan wrote.
Club President Mark Carbone, who is currently representing the club in court, could not be reached for comment.
The club has been the center of controversy for years and earlier this year lost its lawsuit against neighbors and was ordered to pay $650,000. The club, which has been in existence since 1947, expanded its current gun range onto land owned by Scott and Bridgette Perry. When the couple notified the club it had built on their six-acre lot, the club sued the Perrys in order to take possession of the land through adverse possession, also known as squatters rights.
After the club was ordered to pay the Perrys $650,000 in damages for the land, Peterborough brought its land use lawsuit forward against the club. The town contends that the club is in violation of wetlands rules as well as zoning regulations when it expanded the gun ranges onto the Perry's land. The club never sought any permits for the expansion, and it filled in the wetlands in order to complete the expansion, according to Rattigan’s motion.
Rattigan relies on much of the same evidence the Perrys used when they won their case against the club, including the fact that the soil on their land is now contaminated with lead and in need of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of remediation.
Peterborough was successful in getting an injunction against the club in 2018, stopping the club members from using the firearms range altogether. Since the closure, the town has passed zoning regulations that outlaw outdoor gun ranges, leaving it unclear if the club could build a new range on its own land once the cases are resolved.