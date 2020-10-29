Friends of embattled Peterborough Town Clerk Linda Guyette, who has been accused of creating a hostile work environment inside town hall, are raising money on Go Fund Me page to help cover her legal expenses.
Stephen Smillie started the campaign, which has raised about $600 in the first four days, to support Guyette. The campaign seeks to raise $8,000.
“We are asking for financial support for Linda during this extremely difficult time,” Smillie said on Go Fund Me.
Smillie did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.
Guyette’s alleged behavior, and the town’s response, have mired Peterborough in controversy for months. Last week, former Deputy Ton Clerk Gayle Bohl filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the town claiming that she was forced to work in the town hall basement after she complained about Guyette’s behavior to town administrators.
The lawsuit details Guyette’s alleged refusal to follow COVID-19 safety protocols after she tested positive for COVID-19 in early June. Guyette denies Bohl’s claims, including the the allegation she knowingly exposed people in town hall after she tested positive.
Bohl resigned her post on Sept. 28, claiming that her interactions with Guyette made her sick and led her to take anti-anxiety medication. Throughout the summer, Bohl tried to get Bartlett to do something about Guyette, according to her lawsuit.
“I’m not sure what else I can do. She makes it impossible for me to keep myself safe. And she gets away with it every single day,” Bohl wrote in an email to Bartlett, which is part of the lawsuit.
The town, at one point, put a padlock on Guyette’s offices to keep her out after she initially tested positive for the virus. The town announced on June 8 that the clerk’s office would be closed.
Bohl’s lawsuit claims that after Guyette returned to work she refused to move her desk away to a safe distance away from Bohl’s, and refused to put in a safety shield. Guyette also allegedly forced Bohl to use a phone that Guyette had brought into the bathroom, according to the lawsuit.
The town did hire an outside company, The Leddy Group, to investigate Bohl, and that report found that Guyette did create a hostile work environment. State Rep. Peter Leishman, a supporter of Guyette’s, has claimed in a letter to state officials that town administrators tried to pressure Guyette into resigning by threatening to release the report.
“What is most troubling to me is Ms. Guyette informed me that the town administrator told her the report detailing the complaints would not be released if Ms. Guyette resigned immediately,” Leishman wrote to Deputy Secretary of State Dave Scanlan. “When she denied the allegations and refused to resign, the investigation was released so that a newspaper article would appear the day of the state primary when all eyes would be on Ms. Guyette as she carried out her statutory duties as town clerk.”
Guyette is an elected official, and not subject to the board of selectmen not the town administrators.