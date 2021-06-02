The lawsuit brought by former Peterborough deputy town clerk Gayle Bohl against the town has a trial date.
Bohl said she was punished by administrators after she complained about her supervisor, Town Clerk Linda Guyette.
Bohl claimed Guyette was an abusive supervisor, and an independent report conducted last summer found Guyette created a hostile work environment.
Bohl claims she was forced to work in the town hall basement after the third-party report came back. Bohl resigned her position in September.
Bohl’s attorney, Samantha Heuring, said the alternative dispute resolution process ordered by the court has yet to take place.
Court records show both sides have until October to go through the mediation to try to resolve the case. A trial for the lawsuit is currently set for February 2022.
Last month, Guyette secured reelection to her post as town clerk. Brendan Bohl, Gayle Bohl’s husband, ran against Guyette in the election.