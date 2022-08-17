Tablets of the opioid-based Hydrocodone at a pharmacy in Portsmouth

Tablets of the opioid-based Hydrocodone at a pharmacy in Portsmouth, Ohio.

 Bryan Woolston/Reuters

Pharmacy operators CVS, Walmart and Walgreens must pay a combined $650.6 million to two Ohio counties to address the damage done by the opioid epidemic, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday.

The order by U.S. Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland comes after a jury last November concluded that the pharmacy chains helped create a public nuisance in Lake and Trumbull counties by over-supplying addictive pain pills, many of which found their way onto the black market. The pharmacies have said they would appeal that verdict.