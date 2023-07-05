A Philadelphia resident arrested in one of a series of mass shootings across the county over the Fourth of July weekend was arraigned in court on Wednesday on five murder counts and other charges, online court records showed.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Kimbrady Carriker, made an appearance in Philadelphia County Municipal Court for an arraignment on charges that also included four counts of attempted murder plus reckless endangerment and aggravated assault charges, court records showed.