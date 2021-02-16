Philanthropist accuses Antrim man of fraud

A New York philanthropist claims Antrim’s Bob Bernstein took millions of dollars for a farm project in upstate New York that was doomed to fail.
Joshua Rechnitz filed the lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York claiming Bernstein, president of Northeast Farm Access, got him to invest millions in a collective farming project that would never work.
Northeast Farm Access is a Keene-based consulting firm dedicated to matching farmers with usable farmland in an effort to preserve agriculture. According to Rechnitz’s lawsuit, Bernstein’s firm promised more than it could deliver.
The project at the heart of the lawsuit, known as Arrowhead, is a 271-acre farm located in upstate New York. This project was presented to Rechnitz as being an investment able to support six or seven different famers and several different farming operations, according to the lawsuit.
“Bernstein told Rechnitz that the Arrowhead Property was good farmland. He said it could support six or seven farmers with several different operations, such as livestock, beekeeping, growing vegetables and mushrooms, and producing maple syrup.
He said the topography and soil at the Arrowhead Property were suitable for all of those uses,” the lawsuit states.
However, according to Rechnitz’s complaint, that was not the case. After he invested $3 million into the project, Rechnitz conducted his own investigation into the farm.
“The result was shocking: the project was a fraud,” the lawsuit states. “There was simply no feasible way to develop the land as a farm or realize the project in the way Bernstein had represented.”
Instead, Bernstein used Rechnitz’s money to cover his own $100,000 salary, according to the lawsuit, as well as management and construction fees for his firm. Bernstein also used money to overpay for useless farm equipment that was not needed for Arrowhead, according to the lawsuit.
Bernstein also represented that the revenue generated by the farmers’ leases would cover all of Arrowhead’s expenses. Bernstein told Rechnitz that he would earn a 2% return on his investment each year.
Instead, according to the lawsuit, Berstien kept asking Rechnitz for more loans.
“Bernstein’s mismanagement and siphoning of fees from NEFA left him perpetually in need of cash. He therefore turned to Rechnitz regularly for more funds — falsely claiming that more money was needed to advance the projects and accomplish the goal of conserving land and promoting local farming,” the lawsuit states.
Bernstein could not be reached for comment Monday.
Northeast Farm Access recently helped find the Newfoundland Pony Conservancy Center a new home at the Monadnock Agriculture Center in Marlborough when the Jaffrey pony rescue lost its property last year.