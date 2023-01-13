A former math teacher at Phillips Exeter Academy will spend the next 12 years in state prison pondering the words of his victim, who on Friday delivered a heartfelt description of his sexual assaults on a naïve teenager.

"Look at this idiotic mess of a fool that you made me," the victim, identified as M.S., told Szczesny “Jerzy” Kaminski at his sentencing hearing at Rockingham County Superior Court.