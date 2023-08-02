US-NEWS-PITTSBURGH-SYNAGOGUE-SHOOTING-GET

Mourners visit the memorial outside the Tree of Life Synagogue on Oct. 31, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Eleven people were killed in a mass shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Oct. 27.

 Jeff Swensen/Getty Images/TNS

PITTSBURGH — A jury has sentenced Pittsburgh synagogue shooter Robert Bowers to death for his crimes.

U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville read the verdict about 11:45 a.m. Jurors had been deliberating since about 9 a.m. Tuesday and signaled they’d reached a verdict at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.