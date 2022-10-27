A Pittsfield man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Belknap Superior Court to spending $1,500 paid to him to install a septic system on “unrelated purposes,” prosecutors said.

Brian Jeffrey Strouth, 51, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one class A misdemeanor count of unfair or deceptive acts or practices in violation of New Hampshire’s Consumer Protection Act, Attorney General John M. Formella said in a news release.