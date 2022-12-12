A Pittsfield, Mass., man was sentenced Monday in District of Columbia federal court to 14 months in prison for assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol.

Troy Sargent, 38, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for felony charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, and four related misdemeanor offenses, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said.