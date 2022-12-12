A Pittsfield, Mass., man was sentenced Monday in District of Columbia federal court to 14 months in prison for assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol.
Troy Sargent, 38, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for felony charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, and four related misdemeanor offenses, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said.
On Jan 6, 2021, around 2:30 p.m., Sargent, while part of a crowd of rioters illegally on the Capitol grounds, stepped forward from the crowd and swung his open hand toward a U.S. Capitol Police Officer, striking the officer.
Just seconds later, after being warned by an officer to not start attacking people, Sargent again stepped forward and struck the same officer with an open hand and made contact with another individual.
In a social media message later, he wrote to another person, “I got two hits in on the same rookie cop,” officials said.
Sargent was arrested in Pittsfield on March 9, 2021. In court Monday, he was also ordered to complete two years of supervised release and to pay $500 restitution and a $285 special assessment.
Since the attack on the Capitol, roughly 900 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes connected with the breach of the Capitol, including over 280 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing, officials said.