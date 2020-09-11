The Dartmouth College father who sued over the difference between the on-campus experience and the online classes offered last spring withdrew the lawsuit this week.
Dartmouth College sent its students home in March, as the COVID-19 pandemic reached New Hampshire and members of the college community tested positive for the virus. Dartmouth did not charge students room and board for the spring term, which began March 30. But students did not get any discounts on their tuition or fees.
In a complaint filed in May, plaintiff Orlando Alfred said he paid $18,535 in tuition for his son to attend the 2020 spring term, the complaint states, $19,265 for the summer term and more than $1,000 in fees. The complaint argued that the tuition paid not just for classes, but for the on-campus experience.
While Dartmouth did not offer any online degrees before the pandemic with which to compare on-campus tuition, Alfred and his attorneys noted that a graduate program with some online classes was less expensive than on-campus programs.
Dartmouth never responded to Alfred's complaint, and the college has allowed some students to return to campus for the fall term. Alfred voluntarily withdrew the suit on Sept. 10.
A similar lawsuit, brought by a 2020 graduate of Southern New Hampshire University and noting the $10,000 difference between on-campus and online tuition, is ongoing. Dozens of similar lawsuits were filed against colleges across the country in the spring and summer.