The New Hampshire Circuit Court building in Plaistow will close because of problems related to handicapped access and proper security, state court officials announced.
The last hearings will take place in the 10th Circuit Court on June 15, court officials said in a statement issued Tuesday.
In January, court officials notified selectmen, lawmakers, police chiefs, other law enforcement, and the Governor’s Commission on Disability that the town-owned building failed accreditation standards.
All district court and family division matters will be distributed to courthouses in Salem and Brentwood.
“We regret having to close a facility that was important to the Plaistow community but recognize that ensuring safe and ADA-accessible access to courthouses is critical for all members of the public,” said David King, administrative judge of the circuit court.