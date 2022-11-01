A former chief financial officer of Hampton-based Planet Fitness has collected more than $9.4 million after nearly a decade of legal wrangling with the fitness club giant.
In May, the Massachusetts Appeals Court upheld the trial court judgment, putting an end to the wrongful termination and civil fraud lawsuit filed by Jayne Conway. Planet Fitness wired the money to her last week after further appeal to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court was denied, according to attorney Ken DeMoura of Wakefield Mass.-based law firm DeMoura-Smith.
After a two-week trial in May 2019, a Massachusetts superior court jury found Planet Fitness liable for fraud. Conway accused the company of fraudulently convincing her to sign a separation agreement and making negligent misrepresentations to get her to sign it. She was awarded $5.36 million.
The amount jumped to $9.4 million with pre-judgment and post-judgment interest, including a 12% increase as the case was being appealed, DeMoura said.
“It took a long time, and there were a lot of procedural hurdles we had to cross to get there,” he said Tuesday afternoon. “My client was firm in her conviction that she was right and the jury agreed, the appeals court agreed and justice was served.”
Some of those hurdles included defeating two separate motions to dismiss, a motion to compel arbitration, challenges to discovery requests, a summary judgment motion and two appeals after the jury trial.
Conway worked for Planet Fitness from April 2010 to November 2011.
According to court documents, Conway took a significant pay cut in taking the job in exchange for receiving an equity interest in the company. A sticking point in Conway’s termination was the value of her equity in the company.
Conway agreed to accept $500,000 in compensation after her firing, but then sued to recover what she felt the settlement amount should have been. The suit was filed on May 10, 2013, according to court documents.
In April 2012, Craig Benson, a former governor of New Hampshire who was acting as an “informal adviser” to Planet Fitness, told Conway the company wasn’t financially sound and urged her to settle, according to the appeals court’s decision.
She claimed Planet Fitness provided Delphi Valuation Advisors Inc. with “misleading and incorrect information.”
The appeals court noted the sale of 75% of the company to a private equity firm.
Planet Fitness did not return a request for comment Tuesday afternoon. The company has previously denied that it misrepresented facts and insisted that any misstatements weren’t made by the company, which expressed disappointment in the verdict.
As of June 30, Planet Fitness had more than 16.5 million members and 2,324 locations in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia, according to the company’s second-quarter earnings release. Shares of the company on the New York Stock Exchange closed at $65.50 Tuesday.