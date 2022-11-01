Planet Fitness

Hampton-based Planet Fitness has more than 2,300 locations in all 50 states and in several other countries, including this one in Dover.

A former chief financial officer of Hampton-based Planet Fitness has collected more than $9.4 million after nearly a decade of legal wrangling with the fitness club giant.

In May, the Massachusetts Appeals Court upheld the trial court judgment, putting an end to the wrongful termination and civil fraud lawsuit filed by Jayne Conway. Planet Fitness wired the money to her last week after further appeal to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court was denied, according to attorney Ken DeMoura of Wakefield Mass.-based law firm DeMoura-Smith.