Federal prosecutors and a 25-year-old charged with threatening to “shoot up” Portsmouth High School in April could reach a plea deal before he is indicted.
Kyle Hendrickson of Berwick, Maine, made a SnapChat video with a text overlay that reads “imma shoot up the school” while in the Portsmouth High School parking lot, authorities said. The threat prompted officials to shut the school down for a day.
Police seized an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun, camouflage body armor, a handgun holster, a red-dot sight and numerous rounds of ammunition from Hendrickson’s vehicle, which was seen in school surveillance footage outside the high school at the time of the video, authorities said.
Hendrickson was charged with transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure the person of another by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Concord.
The 30-day deadline to indict Hendrickson has been moved twice with the latest deadline of Sept. 18. Court documents suggest a plea deal is in the works.
“The United States and the defendant’s counsel agree that it is in their mutual interest to engage in discussion regarding a possible disposition of this case and for the government to produce pre-indictment discovery,” the documents read.
Discussions are being held which would not require a grand jury and judicial resources, according to the documents.
Hendrickson remains in custody.
Investigators recovered another shotgun inside a residence in Maine associated with Hendrickson. A handgun that resembles the one used in the SnapChat video also was recovered in a motel where Hendrickson had stayed Wednesday, according to authorities.
State charges of criminal threatening have since been dismissed, according to court records.
The federal charge provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.
Defense attorney Murdoch Walker II did not return an email seeking comment on Monday afternoon.