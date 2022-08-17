U.S. Navy engineer Jonathan Toebbe and his wife Diana face espionage charges in West Virginia

Former Navy engineer Jonathan Toebbe appears Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, for a court hearing on charges that he and his wife attempted to sell secrets about nuclear submarines to a foreign power in exchange for cryptocurrency.

 REUTERS

A federal judge Tuesday rejected plea bargains for a Navy engineer and his wife who allegedly tried to sell military secrets, saying the prison terms called for by the deals were too lenient for a couple accused of offering U.S. nuclear submarine data to a foreign government.

Jonathan Toebbe, 43, a civilian engineer for the Navy, and Diana Toebbe, 46, a private-school teacher, lived in Annapolis, Md., before they were arrested in October in a case involving a year-long FBI sting and cloak-and-dagger elements that seemed straight out of a spy novel, including the attempted transfer of confidential submarine data hidden in a peanut butter sandwich, authorities said.