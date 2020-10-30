CONCORD — The New Hampshire Supreme Court showed a lack of regard for the problems police face in a ruling Friday that could lead to the identification of police officers with credibility problems, according to a lawyer who frequently advocates for police.
Paul Perroni also predicted an avalanche of lawsuits as each police officer on the Laurie list goes to court to try to challenge disclosure on privacy grounds.
“This decision demonstrates an increasing lack of regard for the real world difficulties police officers and other public employees face and the legislative protections put in place to mitigate those challenges,” said Perroni, who has offices in Concord and North Chelmsford, Mass., in an email.
On Friday, the New Hampshire Supreme Court rejected most of the reasons advanced by Attorney General Gordon MacDonald to keep secret the names of police offices on the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, also known as the Laurie list. The list contains police officers with documented credibility problems, reported to be about 290 officers going back decades.
The Supreme Court remanded the case to a trial court and told the judge to consider whether disclosure amounts to an invasion of privacy. The decision was unanimous.
Newspapers, a news website and the ACLU-New Hampshire brought MacDonald to court last year to force him to reveal the names.
The state’s top prosecutor keeps the list because all prosecutors are required to inform defense attorneys of any witnesses, including police, who may have credibility issues.
“It’s not a total win, but I certainly consider it to be a win,” said Gregory V. Sullivan, a lawyer who argued the case on behalf of Union Leader Corp.
Sullivan said he was pleased that the Supreme Court rejected the arguments of Solicitor General Dan Will, who said release of the names would violate laws governing exculpatory evidence and provisions of the Right to Know Law that exempt personnel files and internal personnel practices from disclosure.
MacDonald spokesman Kate Giaquinto said the office is reviewing the decision to determine its next steps.
In a statement, Gov. Chris Sununu said he wants public access to the Laurie list, but only after officers get a chance to have their names removed. That is the recommendation of his commission on law enforcement accountability.
“We will work to achieve this goal through the Legislature,” Sununu said.
Once the case lands in his Nashua courtroom, the only issue for Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Charles Temple will be whether disclosure of the names amounts to an invasion of privacy.
Sullivan said the public has a high degree of interest in knowing which of its police officers have credibility problems. That outweighs any officer’s privacy rights.
“We’re not asking for intimate details of an officer’s private life. We’re asking for details about their public duties,” he said.
Perroni did not argue the Laurie list case. But he argued cases earlier this year addressing media access to police personnel files.
In early June, the Supreme Court threw out a 27-year-old precedent in ruling that personnel files could be open to public scrutiny if good reason exists for it.
Perroni said the Supreme Court has essentially disregarded the specific legislative intent to protect a police officers’ personnel records.
He acknowledged that state law requires police chiefs to provide the Attorney General with information from personnel files for the Laurie list. But then the justices come to a “rather incredible conclusion” that the information is no longer protected because it is no longer in the file.
“The fact that the information is stored in the AG’s office in Concord rather than in a local chief’s office doesn’t change the fact that it is a personnel file,” he said.
Sullivan said every officer has a right to go to court to try to remove his name from the list. But that would be a public process, he said.