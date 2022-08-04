Donovan Johnson was walking home from work in February 2021 when he says an Arlington, Mass., police officer ran up to him and told him to drop to the ground.

Confused, Johnson said he continued to stand as he asked what was happening. Then, Officer Steven Conroy pointed his gun at the 20-year-old Black man, threw him to the ground face-first and put a knee to his neck, a lawsuit Johnson filed on Wednesday claims.