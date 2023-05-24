CONCORD — Desperate and fearing their suspect in a high-profile double killing would soon flee the country, Concord police on Oct. 11, 2022 contacted Logan Clegg’s wireless provider, which immediately located him using information obtained from cellphone towers.

Clegg, 26 at the time, was soon arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of Concord couple Stephen and Wendy Reid in April 2022.