CONCORD — Desperate and fearing their suspect in a high-profile double killing would soon flee the country, Concord police on Oct. 11, 2022 contacted Logan Clegg’s wireless provider, which immediately located him using information obtained from cellphone towers.
Clegg, 26 at the time, was soon arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of Concord couple Stephen and Wendy Reid in April 2022.
Clegg’s attorneys have said police violated their client’s rights against unreasonable searches and privacy by not obtaining a warrant for the cellphone information.
At a hearing Wednesday in Merrimack County Superior Court, Lt. Marc McGonagle testified that Concord police “had a brief window of time to apprehend him.”
{span}McG{/span}onagle was the first witness called for a two-day hearing that will address several issues before the Clegg trial opens on July 12.
McGonagle said that through debit card transactions, police had identified Clegg as the possible killer of the Reids, a biracial couple who had recently settled in Concord after a career of overseas work in international development.
Transactions showed a Greyhound bus trip to Burlington, Vt., and federal homeland security had logged his purchase of a one-way ticket to Berlin, Germany. He was expected to fly out of New York in three days, and the mood at the Concord police station was chaotic, McGonagle testified.
McGonagle testified about the unknowns and the immediate fears. Police had not recovered a weapon, and they feared that Clegg, who was believed responsible for a third killing in Utah, was armed and a danger to society in general.
Police did have a mobile phone number for Clegg. “That phone number was our only tangible, credible means to actually obtain information and track him,” McGonagle said.
Search under scrutiny
Warrant-authorized searches through phone companies take weeks. But Concord police explained the “exigent” nature of the situation, which resulted in an almost instant search.
Defense attorneys said police could have protected Clegg’s rights by obtaining a warrant first and then executing an exigent search.
“The reality of the situation is this: the police chose to forgo a process that would have added 30 minutes to their endeavors,” wrote public defender Maya Dominguez in court papers.
With information from Verizon Wireless, Concord detectives traced Clegg to his workplace, a Price Chopper supermarket in South Burlington. Detectives took him into custody on Oct. 12 as he picked up his last paycheck and said goodbye to co-workers.
They found a 9mm Glock handgun in his backpack, along with $7,150 in cash, the plane ticket and an apparent Romanian passport bearing a pseudonym and his picture.
Clegg appeared in court for Wednesday’s hearing. He sat stoically as McGonagle testified.
No motive has emerged for the killing.
The Reids enjoyed walks on the nature trails near their Alton Woods apartment.
Clegg, who was homeless, was living in the area at the time.
Authorities believe he shot each several times, dragged the bodies down a hill and covered them with brush and sticks.
Quest{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}ions about evidence{/span}Another issue covered Wednesday was the discovery of 9mm shells at the murder scene almost a month after police had combed the area with trained police dogs and metal detectors, found no shells and took down the crime scene tape.
An attorney from the Attorney General’s Office spotted the shells during a visit to the popular trails in mid-May, McGonagle testified.
Public defender Dominguez asked how they were found.
“They were out there and visible to him,” McGonagle said. “You say (they were) found. I’ll say they were visually observed by him and collected (by police).”
If the shells are thrown out as evidence, prosecutors would have a harder time linking the murder scene to the gun found in Clegg’s backpack.
Another issue is Clegg’s Miranda rights. Concord police initially interviewed Clegg at the South Burlington police station. Local police told Concord detectives that the room was set up for video and audio recording, but equipment failed to record 13 minutes of the interview. The missing part includes Clegg waiving his Miranda rights.
But Clegg did sign forms acknowledging his Miranda rights, and police have those in their files.
Clegg has refused to waive his right to a speedy trial. The trial is expected to last 12 days.