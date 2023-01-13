Shaiitarrio Brown and Brittany King were delivering meals for DoorDash in the early morning of May 30, 2020, as protests decrying the killing of George Floyd swept through Denver. As the couple stopped at an intersection, a police officer fired a plastic ball containing a pepper spray-like agent at their car.

Brown exited the vehicle and shouted at police to stop - "You shot a car with a pregnant woman in it!" he yelled to officers in bystander footage that later went viral on social media.