SIG-SAUER

The company’s headquarters in Newington, N.H. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by John Tully.
SIG-SAUER

Delgado, the Navy veteran from Virginia, holds his P320. 

One warm afternoon in May, Dwight Jackson was getting dressed for a visit to his favorite cigar lounge. He slipped his holstered SIG Sauer P320 pistol onto his belt, put on a button-down shirt and leaned across his bed for his wallet. Suddenly, he said, the gun fired, sending a bullet tearing through his right buttock and into his left ankle.

"I heard 'bang!'" said Jackson, 47, a locomotive engineer who lives in Locust Grove, Ga. "I looked down and saw blood."

Dionicio Delgado

Navy veteran Dionicio Delgado of Virginia said his P320 fired a bullet through his thigh and into his calf after he holstered it.  
George Abraham

George Abrahams said his P320 fired a round into his thigh in 2020. “If I had known about this gun’s problems, it would not have been the gun I carried,” he said.  
Ashley Catatao

Ashley Catatao, a police officer in suburban Boston who said she was shot in the thigh by her P320 last year, said she no longer keeps a bullet in the chamber of the gun she is required to carry.  
Dwight Jackson

Dwight Jackson at his home in Locust Grove, Ga.  