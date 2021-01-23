The Portsmouth police officer who blew the whistle when another officer improperly pushed an elderly woman to leave him more than $2 million in her will, has died.
John Connors, retired Portsmouth police detective, was 70.
Connors was born in Portsmouth and spent most of his life in the city, joining the police department after college and serving for. He served as an auxiliary officer after he retired.
After Connors noticed police officer Aaron Goodwin visiting his 93-year-old neighbor daily in 2010. Connors later said woman, who he said had dementia, told him she was in love with Goodwin, who was six decades her junior and married. She told Connors she planned to leave Goodwin everything in her will.
Connors reported his suspicions to the then-chief of police, the deputy chief and city police commissioners, according to the Portsmouth Herald, saying he thought Goodwin was manipulating the woman and trying to violate the department's policy against officers accepting gifts from residents. He later said the department turned a blind eye.
In 2014, Connors told the Portsmouth Herald he thought Goodwin had manipulated the elderly woman into leaving him millions when she died.
After the newspaper interview, the police department served Connors a “notice of complaint” for violating department policies about talking to the press — a gag order.
Connors resigned from the police department to get out of the gag order. Then he sued Portsmouth, arguing the police department was attempting to violate his First Amendment rights.
The city settled the case with Connors in 2015. Connors was awarded the Nackey S. Loeb First Amendment Award that year, for speaking out when he believed a police officer had violated the public trust.
Goodwin was ultimately fired, and a probate court blocked his inheritance.
“The city benefited because Connors' disclosure resulted in an eventual change in police department leadership,” Connors’ attorney Paul McEahern said in 2015. McEahern died in August.
"They owe a debt of gratitude to John Connors, wo spoke out at a crucial time.”