A longtime Portsmouth restaurant accused of overserving alcohol to a man who was later involved in a fatal rollover on Thanksgiving had its liquor license reinstated by a judge pending a future hearing.
In the meantime, Portsmouth Gas Light Co., a pizza bar and nightclub, is promoting its “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” New Year’s Eve party.
Tyler N. Troy, 22, of Northwood, crashed a 2018 Porsche Macan around 1:17 a.m. on Nov. 24 with five other people in the car, according to state police. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, died in the crash.
State police say based upon preliminary investigation at the scene “excessive speed and impairment” were identified as potential factors in the crash. No charges have been filed as the investigation continues, according to state police.
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission suspended the restaurant’s license on Dec. 10 until a hearing scheduled for Dec. 23, citing the “failure to monitor the quantity of alcohol served to patrons” and “serving an individual who is showing signs of intoxication.”
The liquor commission alleges the restaurant allowed Troy, “who was visibly intoxicated, to consume an alcoholic beverage, which resulted in a fatal motor vehicle crash.”
The restaurant sought injunctive relief on Dec. 12 in Rockingham Superior Court with Judge Andrew Schulman granting a temporary restraining order the next day.
PDS Restaurateurs Inc. opened Portsmouth Gas Light Co. in 1989, serving more than a million people, according to court documents.
Jonathan Flagg, an attorney representing PDS, argued in the civil complaint that the state is only able to suspend a license for 24 hours without a hearing.
Nathan Kenison-Marvin, assistant attorney general, wrote Flagg’s argument was based on an erroneous understanding of the law and the emergency order trumps the statute.
Flagg said the company had multiple Christmas parties booked and would lose “substantial additional revenue.” No evidence of the allegations was provided to the company.
“There is no health, safety, or welfare urgency upon which the defendant bases its demands because otherwise the defendant would have said so,” court documents read. “Even if there were such urgency, the defendant may only suspend plaintiff’s liquor license for 24-hours, not for the next 13 days until December 23, 2022.”
Schulman ruled that “the commission did not include a specific verbal finding that ‘public health, safety or welfare requires emergency action’” in the order.
“The commission’s deputy chief of enforcement told the court that she was unaware of any prior violations by the plaintiff,” Schulman wrote. “There is no alleged history of over-service. There is no allegation (in either the notice of suspension or in the commission’s offer of proof) of egregious behavior — such as deliberately overserving or acting with reckless disregard.”
In a phone interview Wednesday, Flagg said the Portsmouth Gas Light Co. is a family-owned business, which took all the proper precautions when serving alcohol that night.
“They are just as devastated by this tragedy as anybody else,” he said.
The bartenders on duty on average had between 10 and 12 years of experience. The training has gone above and beyond what the commission requires, Flagg said.
“Every night they have a meeting after work and say, ‘What did we learn? What can we do better?’” he said. “You’re not in business for 33 years by being reckless, so they are very careful about it.”
Flagg said he hasn’t received any information to prepare for the required hearing.
E.J. Powers, a spokesman for the commission, said no date has been set for the hearing.
“The investigation regarding the sale and service of alcohol to Tyler Troy on Nov. 23, 2022 is still under investigation,” he said.
No other licenses have been suspended as part of the fatal crash, Powers said.