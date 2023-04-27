Police release image of suspect in Portsmouth graffiti incidents

The state has filed a civil rights complaint accusing 17-year-old Loren Faulkner of being the spray-painting vandal seen in this February surveillance photo.

 Provided by Portsmouth police

The state Attorney General’s Office has filed a civil rights complaint against a Portsmouth teenager for a February vandalism spree that targeted homes, businesses and houses of worship in that city with graffiti espousing “white supremacy and Nazism.”

The civil action was filed Thursday in Rockingham County Superior Court against Loren Faulkner, 17, for 22 violations of the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act.

A Black Heritage Trail plaque outside St. John’s Church in Portsmouth was hit with red paint during an overnight vandalism spree on Feb. 21.
A Market Street shop was one of more than a dozen locations hit with swastikas, Stars of David and other graffiti during an overnight vandalism spree on Feb. 21.