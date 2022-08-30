Pamela Smart, her attorney and advocates hope the state Supreme Court will push the governor and Executive Council to hear out Smart’s arguments for her release from prison, but the state Attorney General’s Office is arguing that the court has no role deciding who gets clemency.

Smart has served more than 30 years in prison since she was found guilty of being an accomplice to first-degree murder, conspiring to murder and tampering with a witness. Prosecutors alleged Smart orchestrated the 1990 shooting death of her husband with four then-teenaged boys.