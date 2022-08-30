Pamela Smart, her attorney and advocates hope the state Supreme Court will push the governor and Executive Council to hear out Smart’s arguments for her release from prison, but the state Attorney General’s Office is arguing that the court has no role deciding who gets clemency.
Smart has served more than 30 years in prison since she was found guilty of being an accomplice to first-degree murder, conspiring to murder and tampering with a witness. Prosecutors alleged Smart orchestrated the 1990 shooting death of her husband with four then-teenaged boys.
While Smart’s attorneys and state prosecutors tussle over who gets to grant clemency hearings, outside advocates for Smart say she has worked hard in prison to turn her life around, earning graduate degrees and serving as a mentor to other incarcerated women.
“Pam Smart is what rehabilitation looks like,” said Lonnie Soury, co-founder of Family and Friends of the Wrongfully Convicted, who met Smart through his work with other women incarcerated at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in New York. “She has spent her 33 years helping other women.”
After the Executive Council repeatedly denied Smart’s petitions for a hearing to commute the rest of her life sentence, Smart and her attorneys are asking the Supreme Court to intervene.
Mark Sisti, an attorney representing Smart, filed a “writ of mandamus” with the state Supreme Court, asking them to compel the governor and Executive Council to give Smart a hearing. “Equally or more culpable defendants, like the actual murderers, were released after serving just 25 years.”
Sisti argues the Executive Council’s denial of a hearing for Smart was arbitrary.
In a response, the Attorney General’s Office urged the Supreme Court to dismiss Smart’s plea, arguing that no one hoping for clemency is entitled to any particular procedure or amount of consideration — the whole process is arbitrary.
The Attorney General’s Office is also arguing that the Supreme Court has no role in granting clemency because it is a power that the state constitution gives to the executive branch — the governor and Executive Council.
The AG’s office declined further comment.
For years, Smart denied any involvement in the killing, but in a 2021 letter to the Executive Council she said she understood that she was responsible.
Prosecutors in the AG’s office have said they do not believe Smart was sincere.
“Given the decades of deceit and the many lies the petitioner (Smart) has told, it is wise to be skeptical of her apology and claims of acceptance of some or all responsibility for her husband’s murder,” Associate Attorney General Jeffery Strelzin wrote in a brief to the Executive Council earlier this year.
But those who have gotten to know Smart during her three decades in prison say she deserves another chance.
Derrick Hamilton, the other co-founder of Family and Friends of the Wrongfully Convicted, met Smart through other women imprisoned at the same New York correctional facility.
“She’s the mother of Bedford Hills Correctional Facility,” Hamilton said. “If anybody deserved another chance in society it’s Pamela Smart.”