FILE PHOTO: Annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington

Hunter Biden looks on during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S. April 18, 2022.

 JONATHAN ERNST

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to two charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes and to enter into an agreement that could enable him to avoid a conviction on a gun-related charge, according to a court filing on Tuesday.

The federal charges against Hunter Biden resulted from an investigation by David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in the Democratic president's home state of Delaware, who was appointed by Republican then-President Donald Trump.