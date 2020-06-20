Jo-Ann Corr
Jo-Ann Corr, 58, of Lakeville, Mass., was riding with her husband, Edward, at the time of the accident.
Corr was a retired registered nurse who had worked most recently as a hospice nurse at Hope Health, a nonprofit organization serving Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
She was born in Portsmouth, Va., graduated from Brockton High School in Massachusetts and earned her nursing degree from Bristol Community College.
According to her obituary, Corr loved gardening, baking and time with her family, which included her husband of 36 years and her two children and two grandchildren.
She also was the full-time caregiver for her elderly mother and was an independent distributor at SeneGence International, a beauty products company.
Her obituary described her as a “strong minded, outgoing woman who loved to explore new adventures.”
Edward Corr
Edward Corr, 58, of Lakeville, Mass., was operating his motorcycle with his wife, Jo-Ann, riding on the back when both were killed.
A native of St. Helens, Ore., Corr was a mechanic at Spillane’s Nursery and Landscaping in Middleboro, Mass. He served in the Marines after graduating from Brockton High School in Massachusetts in 1979.
A Jarheads member for many years, the father of two loved riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Tim Spillane, owner of Spillane’s Nursery and Landscaping, described him as knowledgeable, helpful and humorous.
“He enjoyed spending time with family being the handyman everyone counted on. Edward was a man of few words (but) plenty of heart,” his obituary said.
Desma Oakes
Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, was riding on a motorcycle with her boyfriend, Aaron Perry, who also died in the accident.
Oakes grew up in Norwich, Vt., and spent many years living in Gilmanton before moving to Concord.
At the time of her death, Oakes was a human resource manager for PCC Structurals Inc.
A supporter of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, she had suffered her own personal losses in the years before the Randolph tragedy. Her 4-year-old son, Ryan, died of cancer in 2009. She lost her husband to cancer in 2012.
Oakes, who was a member of Childhood Cancer Lifeline of New Hampshire, would often travel to Bermuda at the end of May, which was around the time of year when she lost Ryan, to escape and remember him on what she described as his “angel anniversary.”
A few weeks before her death, Oakes celebrated the graduation of her older son, Colby, from high school.
Aaron Perry
Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, was riding with his girlfriend, Desma Oakes, as his passenger.
Born in Dover and raised in Rollinsford and Union, Perry had lived in Farmington for four years and was employed at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
The father of three served for five years in the Marines and was a member of the Jarhead Motorcycle Club, Milton Moose Lodge and American Legion Post 7 in Rochester.
“He loved riding his motorcycle, working on automobiles, target practice at the rifle range, snowmobiling, skiing and hanging out with his friends shooting pool,” his obituary said.
Albert Mazza Jr.
Albert Mazza, 59, of Lee, was a founding member and president of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.
Mazza grew up in Haverhill, Mass., served in the Marines for four years and was an active member of American Legion Post 51 in Epping.
A father of two, Mazza had a passion for motorcycles. Neighbors often would hear him revving his bike as soon as the riding season began.
Those who knew him in the motorcycle club often called him “Woody.”
His obituary described him as the loudest person in the room and full of energy. “Albert’s generosity, willingness and eagerness to help those in need was second to none. Those closest to him knew if they were in trouble that they could always count on Albert to be the first in line to lend a hand. Albert made a lasting impression on everyone he met; he was a mentor and father figure to all who truly knew him,” the obituary said.
Michael Ferazzi
Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, was a retired Plymouth, Mass., police sergeant who was employed as a court bailiff at Merrimack County Superior Court at the time of his death.
Before beginning his career in law enforcement, Ferazzi spent four years in the Marines and was assigned to the State Department diplomatic security team at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo.
Ferazzi, who grew up in Plymouth, Mass., had four children. He was a member of the Rhode Island National Guard and the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.
While working for the Plymouth Police Department, Ferazzi was injured in a cruiser accident and had to retire in 2005. But he rejoined the police force five years later after his health improved.
In 2018, Ferazzi was hired as a bailiff at the Merrimack County Superior Court, where he was described as a valuable and beloved member of the staff.
Daniel Pereira
Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, R.I., was a Providence native, avid motorcycle rider and member of the Jarhead Motorcycle Club.
Pereira, who enlisted in the Marines two days after turning 18, was a skilled process monitor with the Narragansett Bay Commission, which operates two wastewater treatment plants in the Providence area.
He was always willing to volunteer and lend a hand for veterans’ causes and other charities.
“A mild mannered, kind-hearted man, most important to him was his family and friends. He would go out of his way to help anyone,” his obituary said.
Pereira, who had two children, was a member of the Brightridge Club, the East Providence Sons of Italy and the Riverside Gun Club.